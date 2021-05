FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police responded to reports of multiple people shot at a home in southern New Jersey late Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, according to New Jersey State Police.

State Troopers were still on the scene Sunday morning, but there was no further information immediately available.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press