Shooting at friendsgiving party in NJ injures child and 4 others

PASSAIC, N.J. — Authorities on Monday were searching for suspects after four adults and a child were wounded in a shooting at a Friendsgiving celebration in New Jersey.

The group had gathered in the backyard of a home in Passaic when two gunmen opened fire early Sunday, authorities said.

A 4-year-old, a 21-year-old female from Passaic, a 25-year-old female from Newark and a 29-year-old male from Newark sustained nonfatal gunshot wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said in a statement. They were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment. Their conditions and names were not released.

Police then discovered a 21-year-old male from Passaic who had sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, authorities said.

Police have not yet released identifying information for the shooters.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them at their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.

