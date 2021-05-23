Shooter opens fire at large gathering in Paterson, injuring 5

PATERSON, NJ — Five people were shot, one critically, after an unknown shooter opened fire at a large gathering in Paterson early on Sunday, officials said.

When police responded to reports of shots fired near Hillman Street and East Main Street around 1:40 a.m., they found a 33-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Two 26-year-old gunshot victims, both men, made it to the hospital from the scene of the shooting themselves, officials said. One of the men was critically injured, but both victims were expected to survive.

The injured 28-year-old victim refused medical attention.

Officials have not yet released any description of the shooter.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.