JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The Macy’s Fireworks lit up New York City Monday night, but across the river, Jersey City was throwing its own daylong party. The rival display didn’t disappoint — and neither did the celebrity guests, including New Jersey native Shaquille O’Neal.

The NBA star, who performs music under the name Diesel, played for nearly an hour.

“He’s got big ties to Jersey City,” Mayor Steven Fulop said.

2022’s celebration was the biggest one the city has ever thrown, with tens of thousands of people attending. Fulop told PIX11 News they have even bigger plans for next Independence Day.