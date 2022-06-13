NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal already made his impact on the NBA. Monday, he returned to his hometown to make an impact there as well.

True to form, the NBA champion held a 3-point shooting contest in Brick City, offering up laptops to any local students who made a shot.It all happened at the newly rehabilitated basketball court where Shaq played as a teen.

“I played here in the morning and until late at night,” he said. “When those street lights went on, I ran my butt home.”

Dedicating the new court was just one part of a very busy day for the Newark native, who was later joined by Gov. Phil Murphy and MAyor Ras Baraka at a topping-off ceremony for the historic mixed-use development project, which is currently underway in downtown Newark

When complete, 777 McCarter Tower will bring 370 residential units to the neighborhood. Twenty percent of those units will be affordable. The complex will also offer 12,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.