HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Police in New Jersey are investigating after a “severely burned” body was discovered near a cemetery in Mercer County Tuesday, authorities said.

The body was found in Hamilton Township near a cemetery in the area of Clover Avenue around 6:45 a.m., police said. Authorities said the person’s death was “suspicious.”

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division are investigating. The results of an autopsy are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.