Service slated for NJ man killed outside cheesesteak shop in parking spot dispute

PHILADELPHIA — A funeral service is scheduled Thursday for a New Jersey man shot outside a well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak shop last week over what witnesses said was a dispute over a parking space.

Twenty-three-year-old David Padro of Camden was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday after an argument broke out between customers outside Pat’s King of Steaks in south Philadelphia.

Frank Olivieri, owner of Pat’s for the past 20 years, said this was the first slaying he could recall at the restaurant, which has been in his family since the 1930s.

Thirty-six-year-old Paul Burkert of Reading is charged in the case; a message was sent Sunday to his attorney seeking comment.