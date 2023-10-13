SHORT HILLS, N.J. (PIX11) — Police in New York and New Jersey increased patrols Friday amid fears of violence inspired by the Israel-Hamas war. But law enforcement stressed there were no credible threats in the United States.

In Short Hills, New Jersey, Friday evening, one temple was packed with worshippers who came to hear U.S. Sen. Cory Booker after he just came back from Israel.

Booker joined members of Temple B’nai Jeshurun at a Shabbas prayer service. Booker told hundreds about how he had been out for a run in Tel Aviv last Saturday morning when Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israeli citizens. The senator sheltered in a hotel until he could safely leave Israel.

“I think it was frightening to see the evil of Hamas manifested in such staggering levels of brutality and violence,” said Booker, a Democrat.

There was heightened security at Temple B’nai Jeshurun and other synagogues across New Jersey Friday.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams added a stepped up visible police presence at schools and houses of worship.

“For all New Yorkers, particularly Jewish New Yorkers, we want them to know that there is no credible threat at this time,” Adams said at a news conference.

At Temple B’nai Jeshurun, which had an unfounded bomb threat on Rosh Hashana, members said they felt safe.

“You saw how many people came tonight,” said Marc Rothstein, the executive director of the temple. “That’s been happening since the attack.”

“In my temple I feel safe,” said Linda Levi, a member of the temple. Bettina Greenberg, another member added: “I am resolute in my support for Israel and the Jewish people.”