PISCATAWAY, N.J. (PIX11) — Whether it’s watching it or playing it, sports have been a passion for John Thompson for as long as he could remember.

As active as he was in his teens, there was one hurdle he could not overcome. When he was born, he was diagnosed with hemophilia, a rare genetic bleeding disorder where your blood doesn’t clot properly, which results in excessive bleeding, and in some cases internal bleeding into the joints or muscles.

While he was relegated to the sidelines, it hasn’t stopped him from taking part in the game. For the past 37 years, Thompson has worked as a volunteer assistant football coach at his alma mater Piscataway High School.

With advancements in medical treatment, Thompson says he has no plans on slowing down and will assist in coaching the team for as long as they’ll have him.