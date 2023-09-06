LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Geri and John Caputo are locals and look forward to this time of year.

But it is not just the blue water and white sand that gives them peace when they come to this beach. It is also the bright yellow chairs and bright red beach patrol truck.

“Having the lifeguard is also reassuring,” said Geri Caputo.

“As seniors, we feel comfortable that if anything were to happen to us, they’re there to come in and get us,” said John Caputo.

A few beaches on Long Beach Island will be guarded for seven days through the end of September. In Long Beach Township’s Brant Beach section, lifeguards will be manning the 68th Street beach, weather permitting, every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sep. 30, to welcome news for beachgoers.

“They put their lives on the line too, these lifeguards, they do a great job,” said Lori Clark of Barnegat.

“Just safety for everyone,” said Rich Brock of Manahawkin. “You could be in the water in a rip current or just getting a cramp, even at my age, and need the assistance of a lifeguard.”

In nearby Harvey Cedars, Police say lifeguards will be on duty in the Borough’s Middlesex Ave. and 80th Street beaches daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month.

Public safety officials also encourage people to visit Safe Beach Day, a website that allows you to check conditions, risk levels, water temperature, and more. Just click on New Jersey, select a County, and then your desired beach.

After a season that saw many tragedies up and down the Jersey Shore, it is a little more peace of mind this “local summer.”

“By all means,” said Brock, “and all the lifeguards down here are professionals.”