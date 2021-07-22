See it: Teenage girl hit in the face by flying seagull on amusement park ride in NJ

WILDWOOD, N.J — A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey.

Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend’s birthday at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood when she was struck and left with minor injuries, NJ Advance Media reported. The girls were just seconds into their ride on the SlingShot when the bird struck her.

Video shows that after a moment of shock she was able to pull the bird off her face.

She said that “the seagull just flew away” after that.

