NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A miles-long police pursuit ended with a two-car, high-speed crash that left at least two people injured in Newark, N.J., according to officials.

At least four masked men fled the crash scene in what looked like a movie shoot. In this case, though, the situation was very real but looked like an action film because it was all caught on camera.

The situation began to unfold on McCarter Highway, near Third Avenue, in the north end of Newark, around 9:50 a.m. After a widespread police pursuit of a white BMW sedan, it approached the intersection of Empire Street and Meeker Avenue in Newark’s South Ward, about seven miles south of where the pursuit began.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At 10:30 a.m., officers from the New Jersey State Police, Newark Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office had all been notified about the BMW in question. They were monitoring its whereabouts, according to officials. Some mobile units were in pursuit at the time.

The business owner at the intersection where the crash happened witnessed what happened next.

“Police were chasing the car coming from the south side,” said Ian Josloff, who witnessed the situation from his business, Josloff Glass Company. “And as they were chasing the car down the street, this [police] van was coming in the other direction. So when they got in the intersection, the car tried to avoid the police van, [and] crashed into another vehicle coming the opposite way.”

Angela Josloff was in the front office when the collision happened, right in front of her business. She said that the noise was startling.

“Like a really big boom,” Josloff said. “It was crazy.”

Right after the crash, at least four men in the white BMW jumped out and started running in various directions.

Two of them ended up in the service yard of Josloff Glass Company, which is fully wired with cameras. They captured all of the action, including when one of the suspects climbed on top of some shipping containers and then jumped down, with police in hot pursuit, on foot.

Another person on the scene, possibly a suspect, was seen on video running into Empire Street in front of what appeared to be a police vehicle, which allegedly clipped him.

When all was said and done, four men were in custody, and two people were injured.

Who the men are and why they were being sought “is still under investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police.

NJSP, along with the Newark Police Department, said that the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office will issue a report with details about the car chase and arrests.