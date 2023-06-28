INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey police officer saved a 91-year-old woman from a burning home in a rescue that was captured on body camera video.

The rescue happened in Independence Township in Warren County around 2:30 a.m. on June 24, according to the Hackettstown Police Department.

Hackettstown police officer Ryan Blankenship responded to the house fire on Thomas Drive to assist the Independence Township Police Department. One side of the home was on fire with heavy smoke coming out, authorities said.

The body camera footage shows Blankenship go through a bedroom window and lift the 91-year-old woman off her bed. He then carried the woman and handed her out the window to Independence Township Fire Department Chief Clyde Snyder, Independence Township Police Sgt. Scott Stocker and Independence Township police officer Rafael Ortiz, authorities said.

Officer Ortiz also helped a 61-year-old woman out of home before Blankenship arrived.

“Officers never know when the next call will come or what that call will be, but they are always prepared,” the Hackettstown Police Department said on Facebook. “This video gives an insight into the officers’ courage and bravery that is displayed every single day.”