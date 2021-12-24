See it: NJ police department saves Christmas by catching Grinch

New Jersey

(Credit: Belleville Police Department)

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — The Grinch may be a “bad banana,” but he wasn’t able to give one New Jersey police department the slip.

A few fast-acting members of the Belleville Police Departure captured the holiday villain Thursday after a brief foot pursuit, the department said Friday.

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham used his social media profiles to alert residents about the Grinch’s presence.

A video of the incident shows the Grinch, bag of stolen goods in hand, trying to elude police. But he didn’t get far before officers cuffed him and took him off Bellville’s streets — just in time for Christmas.

“We have reason to believe he was trying to steal Belleville Christmas cheer,” Police Chief Mark Minichini said in a statement. “Don’t worry. We caught him just in time!”

