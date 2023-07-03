MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a first for Jeremy Young, who’s lived in Maplewood for nearly a decade.

“Maybe heard of a random bear, but never a coyote,” said Young.

Maplewood’s portion of the more than 2,100-acre South Mountain Reservation is closed off after multiple incidents involving a coyote.

“We go over there to take hikes and run and just take walks over there,” said Young, so [it] had us thinking about staying clear.”

As of right now, staying clear is not a choice. Essex County has closed the park until July 6 in response to the dangerous coyote encounters. Last Friday afternoon, a 13-year-old girl and a dog were attacked by a coyote near the dog park on Bear Lane, according to officials.

The girl suffered a bite to the leg, while the Maltese Shih Tzu lost an eye. Ninety minutes later, another woman was attacked in the same area. The coyote hasn’t been seen since.

“The fact that it came up and attacked a dog and a person or two is kind of scary,” said Young.

“We’re out there right now working with our state partners to try to locate the coyote here in the reservation,” said Dan Salvante, Director of the Essex County Parks System.

County officials say their state partners have told them to warn people in the area to be extremely cautious.

“They recommended, since we anticipate it being a sick coyote, to close the reservation for five days,” said Salvante.

Because of the park’s sheer size, there are many different ways to enter it without necessarily knowing it’s closed. Police will be present here over the next few days, and if they see you there, they will escort you out.

The park closing means no Fourth of July celebrations will happen here this year out of safety concerns.

“We did have some picnics and some events in the reservation that were planned, already reserved,” said Salvante, “so for cautionary purposes, we reached out to try to rearrange, reschedule, for those individuals.”

“I think they’re doing the right thing to keep people safe,” said Young.