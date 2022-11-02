NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Investigators continued their search early Wednesday for the alleged shooter of two police officers in Newark, releasing an image of the suspect.

Kendall Howard, who remains at large, is charged with the attempted murder of two Newark police officers in connection to the violent Tuesday run-in, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said in a news release.

Howard, 30, allegedly opened fire at two officers attempting to stop him on Van Velsor Place near Chancellor Avenue for questioning in connection to another shooting, officials said.

He allegedly shot one officer in the leg, and left the second with a graze wound to the neck, as well as a shoulder injury, according to authorities. Both officers were rushed to an area hospital, where they were listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Police initially believed that Howard may have been holed inside the Van Velsor Place building where officers first encountered him, but later concluded that he had fled.

Authorities describe Howard as armed and dangerous, and urged any members of the public who see him to immediately call 911. Howard, who also goes by “Book,” stands about 6-foot-3 and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, officials said. He has brown eyes and a tattoo on the back of his neck reading “FEATHER.”