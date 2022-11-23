SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) — Members of the South Brunswick Police Department chased a moving car with an unconscious driver Saturday night, police said.

Bodycam footage shows the moments around 6 p.m. when Officers Justin Samuels, Gagan Chopra, Christine Harris and Sgt. William Merkler jumped into action, chasing the vehicle. SBPD said on Twitter that officers had to break the car window to get the driver out of the car.

According to police, the car moved along Route 522 for about a half mile. The driver, 28, of Scranton, Pa., police determined was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.