CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police say no one was seriously injured when a school bus landed on its side after hitting a boulder and a building in New Jersey.

Clinton Township police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on Haytown Road. Police say the bus was carrying 17 students when it went off the roadway, striking the rock and the stone building before turning on its side.

Police say two students and the driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation.