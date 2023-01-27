WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – Police are investigating how a school bus crashed into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning.

The crash happened at a home in the 200 block of Passaic Avenue. The bus was removed from the house around 11 a.m. Police were processing the scene until about noon, when the road reopened.

Witnesses said they saw the school bus driver being taken away from the scene in handcuffs. One witness told PIX11 News that no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Several neighbors expressed concern about the sharp curvature in the road near where the bus left the roadway, saying drivers often go too fast around the bend. Several houses in the immediate area have large stones and guardrails in their front yard.