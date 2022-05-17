TOMS RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — Juveniles were reportedly trapped in sand on the beach in Toms River on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers and emergency medical workers rushed to the beach entrance near Seaview Road just after 4 p.m. amid reports of “juveniles trapped in the sand as it collapsed around them while digging,” officials said. Multiple police units were on scene as of 5:10 p.m.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Officials have not yet shared additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.