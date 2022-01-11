NJ codifies same-sex marriage into state law after Murphy signs bill

New Jersey

FILE – Same-sex marriage (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)

NEW JERSEY — Same-sex marriage is officially law in New Jersey after Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Monday codifying marriage equality in the Garden State.

The governor said he was “honored” to sign the bill, which says that all state laws concerning marriage and civil unions are to be read with gender neutral intent, according to the governor’s office.

“Despite the progress we have made as a country, there is still much work to be done to protect the LGBTQ+ community from intolerance an injustice. New Jersey is stronger and fairer when every member of our LGBQ+ family is valued and given equal protection under the last,” Murphy said in a statement.

Same-sex marriages had been legal in New Jersey since 2013, but only based on state and federal court decisions.

The new move demonstrates the governor and Legislature’s commitment to protecting marriage equality by codifying it into state law, Murphy’s office said.

