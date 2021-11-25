Salvation Army feeds Thanksgiving meal to families in NJ

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASSAIC, NJ — Food insecurity continues to be a major obstacle for thousands in New Jersey.

Between the pandemic and damage caused by Ida, many families are struggling to stay above water. The Salvation Army is doing its part to make the days easier, especially on Thanksgiving

The team at the Salvation Army Passaic Corp spent the first hours of their Thanksgiving prepping, cooking and packing up meals for others.

Former Gov. Jim McGrevey, who these days is heavily involved in the community with re-entry coaching for those released from prison, was on hand reminding many of the true meaning of the day.

“It’s just that sense of community is so important, it’s such a blessing,” he said. “You know, I always say when you give like St. Francis said, it’s better to give than receive – it’s a two-way street.”

More than 500 were set to be fed in Passaic alone and, across the state, the Salvation Army expected to feed tens of thousands more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Newlyweds who canceled honeymoon to search for missing dog find pup after 3 grueling days

Small Biz: Different Breed Sports Academy

Safely hitting the road this Thanksgiving

Experts talk boosters as cases rise in NJ

Gloucester Township Starbucks employee tests positive for hepatitis A

CDC approves Pfizer, Moderna boosters

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter