Rutgers students sue over school’s vaccine mandate

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Rutgers University was hit with a lawsuit Monday by a nonprofit activist group and 18 students who are fighting against the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Children’s Health Defense is the group and the 18 students have either been enrolled at Rutgers for one or more years or recently accepted offers of admission.

As reported by NJ.com, Julio Gomez, the lawyer representing the students and Children’s Health Defense, says the mandate is both illegal and unconstitutional saying it “violates the right to informed consent and to refuse unwanted medical treatment guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Named defendants in the suit include the university, its board of governors, Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway, Executive Vice President of the Rutgers School of Biomedical and Health Sciences Brian Strom and the university’s school of biomedical and health sciences.

A Rutgers spokesperson said the school’s vaccine plan was “consistent with the legal authority supporting this policy.”

“We are committed to creating a safe campus environment in fall 2021, and to support the health and safety for all members of the Rutgers community, the university updated its existing immunization requirements for students to include the COVID-19 vaccine,” the spokespersons said.