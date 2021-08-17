Rutgers students sue over school’s vaccine mandate

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Rutgers University was hit with a lawsuit Monday by a nonprofit activist group and 18 students who are fighting against the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. 

Children’s Health Defense is the group and the 18 students have either been enrolled at Rutgers for one or more years or recently accepted offers of admission.

As reported by NJ.com, Julio Gomez, the lawyer representing the students and Children’s Health Defense, says the mandate is both illegal and unconstitutional saying it “violates the right to informed consent and to refuse unwanted medical treatment guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Named defendants in the suit include the university, its board of governors, Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway, Executive Vice President of the Rutgers School of Biomedical and Health Sciences Brian Strom and the university’s school of biomedical and health sciences. 

A Rutgers spokesperson said the school’s vaccine plan was “consistent with the legal authority supporting this policy.”

“We are committed to creating a safe campus environment in fall 2021, and to support the health and safety for all members of the Rutgers community, the university updated its existing immunization requirements for students to include the COVID-19 vaccine,” the spokespersons said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

At least 4 hurt when car hits NJ Transit bus head on: officials

Advocates slam NJ detention center after ICE extends contract

Newark turns the corner on lead crisis

Teen killed in NJ triple shooting

NJ country opens COVID-19 booster program

NYC set to roll out vaccine requirement system

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter