PISCATAWAY, N.J. (PIX11) – A Rutgers University student was found dead on campus in Piscataway, authorities said.

The body of a male student was found on Busch Campus around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Rutgers University Police Department Chief Kenneth Cop.

The Rutgers Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. However, officials said the student’s death does not appear to be suspicious and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities didn’t release any additional information about the student’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Calvert of the Rutgers Police Department at 732-932-7211 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732 745-3477.