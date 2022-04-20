NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Several NJ Transit buses caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, causing heavy smoke in North Bergen.

NJ Transit officials said the fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. at a storage facility near 18th Street and Tonnelle Avenue. The seven buses involved were decommissioned and not in service; they were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported. Officials said no nearby structures were in danger of being impacted by the flames.

North Bergen Police wrote units from the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue Department were responded to the blaze. It was put out about two hours after it began.

New Jersey Transit Police are leading an investigation into the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.