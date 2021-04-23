Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from ‘Jersey Shore’ arrested on domestic violence allegation

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows “Jersey Shore” cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday, April 22, 2021 for investigation of felony domestic violence, police said Ortiz-Magro, was arrested in the coastal Playa Del Rey section of Los Angeles. Police would give no details on the victim, but said Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating the California law covering violence against intimate partners. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested for investigation of felony domestic violence.

Police say the 35-year-old Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday in the coastal Playa del Rey section of Los Angeles.

Ortiz-Magro’s attorneys say they have just learned of the new allegation and need time to investigate before they can comment. Ortiz-Magro was arrested on a similar allegation in 2019 and pleaded no contest to domestic battery and resisting arrest.

He remains on probation from that case.

The reality TV star appeared on MTV’s original “Jersey Shore” and more recently on its sequel series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

In reversal, Jersey City to reopen public schools for in-person learning beginning April 29

Jersey City mayor responds to school board reversing course, reopening for in-person learning

Jersey City mayor talks 'failure' in leadership after in-person learning canceled

Perth Amboy police take bike, cuff Black youth, sparking anger

Sen. Bob Menendez talks gun reforms, police reform, immigration

Gov. Murphy talks NJ COVID-19 cases, restriction rollbacks, gun and police reform,

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter