Six Flags Great Adventure’s wooden roller coaster, El Toro, opened to the public for the first time in 2006. (AP Photo/Mike Derer)

JACKSON, N.J. — New Jersey officials temporarily shut down a popular roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure after they said the ride partially derailed earlier this week.

El Toro, the theme park’s 19-story wooden roller coaster, partially derailed when the “rear up-stop wheel,” which prevents the train from lifting, came up on top of the rail around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

The cause of the derailment has not been determined, but the DCA “red tagged” the ride in Jackson, N.J., which prohibits it from operating, and put the ride under an engineering review, Ryan said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great Adventure, however, denied the claims of a partial derailment, saying the ride’s safety systems “worked as designed,” and the train remained on the track.

The spokesperson did confirm the ride “stopped before completing its cycle.”

Guests who exited the ride — 10 minutes after the incident — were issued front-of-the-line passes to compensate for their time.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. After the ride stopped before completing its cycle, all riders were returned to the station and safely exited. The ride will remain closed for a full inspection,” the Six Flags spokesperson said in a statement.

El Toro will not reopen until DCA receives a report by the coaster’s manufacturers indicating the cause of the derailment and how to mitigate the issue, according to Ryan.

The derailment comes about two weeks after another mishap on a ride at the theme park.

A log flume malfunction sent two park guests to the hospital. The ride was closed for a full inspection shortly after.