Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Riverside Oval in Paterson, New Jersey on Nov. 22, 2022. (Credit: Office of Paterson Mayor)

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — What doesn’t need a little love after 100 years?

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Congressman Bill Pascrell and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Riverside Oval, where they debuted the park’s first renovations in nearly 100 years.

The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The park, which is also used by Paterson Public School #18, received a new fence, lights, bleachers, and gray and baby blue turf to represent the home team.

