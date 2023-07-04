RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) – As America turns 247 on this day, the Ridgewood Fourth of July Parade turns 113.

As it has for more than a century, a sea of red, white and blue flowed down Monroe Street, and William from Mahwah took in all the sights with his family.

“Have some fun and be a kid,” said William.

To be a kid on the Fourth of July is a special, fleeting feeling, but some are here to remind us it’s a special day because of a special few.

“What it’s all about in our eyes is the veterans,” said Rich Van Hook of Wayne. “What they sacrificed for, we can never repay them. All we can do is come to be at the parade.”

From the time of our founding fathers, men and women have fought to defend our nation, a fact that’s not lost on Van Hook. “My father was in World War II. I was in the National Guard. To me, it means, as I said, we can never repay them, all we can do is be here for them, those that are walking and those we have lost.”

It’s also a special day for Anna Encarnacion from the Philippines. “We’re just visiting family and it’s our first Fourth of July parade.

What stands out to her is the pride she sees in the faces of everyone waving the flag and wearing the colors.

“It’s really their love for the country, which is absolutely unbelievable,” said Encarnacion.