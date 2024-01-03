NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two riders spit on and beat a New Jersey Transit bus driver for not letting them board with a fake pass, authorities said.

Isaac Jaquez, 28, and Elvira L. Salas, 24, were arrested near 48th Street and JFK Boulevard in Bayonne at around 3 p.m. Tuesday for allegedly attacking the driver, officials said.

The suspects, who had a stroller with a toddler, got into an argument with the driver when he wouldn’t let them board with a photo of a bus pass, police said. Salas then allegedly spat on the victim while Jaquez punched him in the face, police said.

During the fight, the driver’s cellphone fell and Jaquez took it before the two fled the scene, officials said. Jaquez then went into a nearby home for help and the owner called police.

Officers found Salas and the toddler near 49th Street and Jaquez was found with the cellphone on him, police said.

Jaquez was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, and theft. Salas was charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, theft and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

