EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — Riders were evacuated from Dora’s Sky Railway at American Dream mall’s Nickelodeon park on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The ride got stuck around 2 p.m. because of an electrical component failure, according to New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs. DCA workers were on site Tuesday to inspect the ride. Repairs were set to be made so the ride could return to service.

The evacuation was done using lift equipment, officials said. All riders were “successfully removed from the attraction in a timely and controlled manner.” None of the passengers requested medical help.