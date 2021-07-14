Reward increased to $50,000 in fatal shooting of NJ teen

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — It’s been six weeks and a large orange notification sign still sits just outside the gates to a sports complex in Maplewood, New Jersey, reminding residents of the death of 18-year old Moussa Fofana.

We spoke with family friend Rosemary Ostmann Wednesday evening about the case, which now has a $50,000 reward attached to it – but no answers for Fofana’s mother.

“She wants to understand who did this and why they would do it,” Ostmann said.

All we know is what investigators have so far disclosed. Moussa, a high school soccer standout, was one of two males who were shot by an unknown assailant at the sports complex where Fofana often honed his skills. The other male victim survived.

We don’t know the circumstances, if there are any valuable witness statements and there have been no arrests.

“She can’t really sleep, she can’t really eat until she has that information,” said Ostmann.

Ostmann says Moussa’s mother, Hawa, is desperate for answers and justice.

“Moussa loved soccer and had aspirations of being a professional soccer player,” Ostmann added. “He practiced every single day — he was a hard worker, very disciplined and when he talked about playing soccer and playing professionally, he talked about doing that so that he could take care of his family.”

Former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta donated $10,000 of his own money to match the original Crimestoppers reward and has since led the fundraising efforts toward $50,000 and counting.

“It seemed to me it had to be higher,” said Profeta. “It had to be higher because the stakes would be higher. It’s a tragic event in Maplewood.”