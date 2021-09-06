Residents in Ida-devestated Manville say they’ve lost everything ahead of Biden visit

MANVILLE, NJ — Piles of possessions and dead cars, totaled by Ida’s floodwaters, lined streets in Manville on Monday as residents worked to clean their homes of ruined belongings.
Town officials say Ida dumped 10 inches of rain on Manville and several surrounding communities also hit with major flooding. President Joe Biden was set to survey the damage on Tuesday. On Monday he approved major disaster declarations greenlighting federal aid for people in six New Jersey counties and five New York counties affected by the devastating flooding.
Karinne Wyda sat outside of her first-floor apartment on Knopf Street Monday, her belongings piled up on the sidewalk as workers removed the drywalling inside.
“I’ve lost everything,” she said. “I have a square table and everything I could save is on top of it, and that’s it.”
Wyda was one of the many residents on her street that had to be rescued from their homes by boat.
Around the corner, Pam Griffin showed PIX11 her boyfriend Ed Treich’s flooded-out home. Outside of the home and nailed to a post is a sign that reads, “We need a buyout.”
“This is the worst of the flooding I’ve seen in Manville,” Griffin said.
Wyda, and many others, face uncertain futures.
“I guess I’ll start over,” Wyda said. “At least I’m alive and can start over – so many lost their lives and can’t start over.”