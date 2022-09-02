ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ (PIX11) — Rescue workers saved a photographer who fell about 40 feet into a crevasse in a rocky area off the Palisades Parkway in Englewood Cliffs early Friday, according to officials.

A rescue team could be seen on the cliffs of the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River around 8 a.m., near a service area off the northbound lane of the parkway, in video footage from AIR11.

Officials said that the man was taking photos of the river and the New York City skyline when he slipped and fell about 40 feet into a crevasse.

Rescuers rappelled down to the man, strapped a harness to him, and raised him back up to a ledge, where he was able to walk to a stretcher, according to Fort Lee Fire Chief John Klein.

The photographer, who could have fallen some 250 feet into the Hudson had he not landed in between two rocks, was taken to an area hospital after experiencing rib pain.

Thirty members of a high angle rescue team responded to the incident. The team, which includes members of 10 city fire departments, perform two or three such rescues on average every year, Klein said.

The rescue unfolded a short distance from a van crash that killed four people and left another eight injured around 1:30 a.m.