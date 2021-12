TEANECK, N.J. — Police responded to Fairleigh Dickinson University on Wednesday following reports of an armed suspect, a university spokesperson said.

The incident took place at the Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck.

The individual may still be on campus, and the community was told to shelter in place until further notice, according to the spokesperson.

PIX11 News is headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.