PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday.

As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to the Great Falls.

“This is just one of many steps we are taking to beautify Paterson, to improve the area next to our national treasure,” Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

The Great Falls National Historic Park gets about 300,000 visitors every year. The bridge — which received a new deck, sidewalks, railings and lighting in the rehabilitation project — will ensure easy and direct access.

“Whether you are in a vehicle or whether you are walking through this national park, this bridge is a beautiful testament to the county’s commitment to the city of Paterson,” said Darren Boch, superintendent at Great Falls National Park.

Projects on both sides of the river, including the reconstruction of the iconic Hinchliffe Stadium and a state-of-the art visitor center, are part of what officials say will become catalysts for Paterson’s revitalization.

Just last week officials broke ground for a new Riverwalk at the historic park. The 2.5-acre stretch will run along the Passaic River to the West Broadway Bridge, bringing much needed green space to an area where several factories once stood.