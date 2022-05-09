WAYNE, NJ (PIX11) — Residents found the remains of a human fetus in a storage container in their New Jersey basement, officials said Monday.

Police were dispatched to the Wayne home on Sunday evening after the discovery, officials with Passaic County and Wayne said. The Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the remains.

An autopsy will be conducted. Officials have not yet released additional details.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this

incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact

the Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 973-694-0600.