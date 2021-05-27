Red Bull Arena to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics before games

by:

Posted:

Fans arrive to watch the New York Red Bulls play the Chicago Fire in the first MLS soccer game at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. Saturday, March 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls will become the latest metro-area sports team to join the quest to get people vaccinated.

The club will use it’s Red Bull Arena home in Harrison as a vaccine site during the team’s upcoming home matches on May 29 and June 18. The team is partnering with the New Jersey Department of Health.

Anyone who shows up to get vaccinated will also get a free ticket to that night’s game and 30% off in the team store.

No appointment necessary, but to ensure a vaccination, you can pre-register for a specific time on Hackensack Meridian Health’s website.

The Pfizer vaccines will be available free of charge to any and all who are eligible to receive one: adults and children, ages 12 and up, including residents of any state.

MetLife Stadium (New York Giants, New York Jets), Citi Field (New York Mets) and Yankee Stadium have all been used as vaccine sites as the state attempts to rise out of the pandemic.

