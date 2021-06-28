Records show: NJ spending on COVID-19 response tops $2.3B

TRENTON, N.J. — Records show New Jersey has racked up $2.3 billion in COVID-19-related costs, according to public records obtained by The Associated Press.

The spending amounts to about 5% of the state’s overall budget. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he expects federal aid to the state to cover the costs, meaning state taxpayers won’t feel a pinch.

The $46.4 billion budget on his desk, which Murphy is expected to sign, calls for letting the governor spend up to $200 million of federal money at his discretion, though in increments up to $10 million.

The remaining federal money is subject to oversight from a joint legislative budget committee, which Democrats control.

