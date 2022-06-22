NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — With a deadline looming, New Jersey officials are trying to make it as easy as possible to obtain a new real ID.

The deadline was pushed back because of the COVID pandemic. It’s been moved to May 3, 2023. The Real ID, or some other form of federally accepted document such as an Enhanced ID or a Passport, will be needed for domestic flights once the change kicks in.

A Motor Vehicle Commission mobile unit hit the streets on Wednesday in Edison. It’s helping residents on a first come, first serve basis. The mobile unit is meant to make it a little easier for drivers in the Garden State to get the real ID upgrade, among other services.

While appointments were not required, customers were urged to sign up in advance. Unfortunately, many were turned away on Wednesday. Some waited for hours.

Mobile units will continue to hit the streets throughout the summer. The MVC has rolled out several other plans to make getting a Real ID easier. The agency also opened up 10,000 more appointments for applicants looking to upgrade their ID.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. The updated cards will be required for airport check-in and to enter federal facilities.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.