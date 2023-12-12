NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced Tuesday he is running for Congress.

Bhalla will run against U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez Jr. in the Democratic primary for New Jersey’s 8th congressional district.

In a campaign video posted to X, Bhalla touted his family’s immigrant roots and his commitment to environmental issues, reproductive rights, and health care. Bhalla emphasized the need for someone he says will not divide us and “serve themselves.”

The video also showed images of Rep. Menendez with his father, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who is facing bribery charges.

