Dupre Kelly speaks at a campaign event during his 2018 run for Newark city council. (PIX11 file photo)

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark native and rapper Dupre Kelly sold millions of records with the group Lords Of The Underground, using songs he wrote in his West Ward home. Now, Kelly will have the opportunity to represent the city as a councilman.

Kelly previously ran in 2018 for a councilman-at-large spot. Since his days making music, he’s founded a nonprofit called 211 Community Impact. The organization has provided Newark residents in need with food and water, according to Kelly’s website.

Unofficial results from the Essex County Clerk’s Office show Kelly received 58.61% of the vote, with 100% of districts reporting. He faced off against Chigozie Onyema in the run-off election. A total of 3,170 votes were cast.

Kelly was endorsed as part of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s “Team Baraka.”