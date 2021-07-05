Police arrest man caught on camera in viral racial tirade in NJ

MT. LAUREL, NJ — Police in New Jersey arrested a man after he was allegedly caught on camera in a racist rant at someone else’s home.

The Mt. Laurel homeowner called police on Friday and told them she’d been harassed by her neighbor, Edward Cagney Mathews, officials said. When an officer arrived, Matthews insisted he had no jurisdiction because it was private property, then told the cop to go talk to “these f–king n—-rs.”

A six-minute video of the explosive interaction quickly went viral online. Over the course of the video, Matthews uses multiple racial slurs and calls a Black man a “monkey” and a “dumb, ignorant n—-r.”

“Learn your laws. This is not Africa,” he can be seen saying on the video.

Before he left, Matthews shouted his address to the person filming and told anyone watching to come see him.

Protesters gathered at his home on Monday.

As officers escorted Matthews from his home Monday, crowds of protesters shouted and threw objects, NJ.com reported.

The video linked to here contains racist and graphic language

Police charged Matthews with harassment and biased intimidation. Officials said they were “actively investigating other incidents involving” Matthews.

“The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form,” police said. “This type of behavior is totally unacceptable. We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions.”