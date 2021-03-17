Rabid raccoon found in NJ town; police issue alert to residents

A rabid raccoon was found in the New Jersey town of Holmdel on March 6, 2021 (Holmdel Township Police Department)

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Residents at a New Jersey town were reminded not to interact with wildlife after a raccoon in the area tested positive for rabies.

The Middletown Township Health Department responded to a call of a sick raccoon on March 6 in the area of Hidden Hollow Terrace in Holmdel.

Animal control recovered the animal and sent it to testing due to the possibility of it being rabid, Holmdel police said.

Lab results confirmed the animal was positive for rabies, police said.

Residents have since been advised not to interact with wildlife under any circumstance.

Anyone who comes across a sick or injured animal should keep their distance, avoid contact and call Holmdel Township police.

Residents are also reminded to make sure domestic animals are vaccinated with a rabies shot and not to let them run off leash to ensure they do not come in contact with a rabid animal.

If you are bitten or exposed to blood or saliva of an animal, contact your physician immediately.