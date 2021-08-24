Queens man helped move Bronx woman’s body to NJ in plastic barrel: officials

Aquellio Parker, charged in connection with human remains found inside of a barrel on a New Jersey street (Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office).

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — Bergen County officials said Tuesday they’ve arrested a man who turned himself in in connection with a body found in a large plastic barrel on residential New Jersey street.

Authorities said Aquellio Parker, 29, of Springfield Gardens, New York, helped move the remains of a Bronx woman, Nicole Flanagan, who was last seen in Lower Manhattan before being found dead near Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Aquellio is charged with one count of second-degree being an accomplice to disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains; one count of second-degree being an accomplice to desecrating, damaging and/or destroying human remains; and one count of second-degree conspiring with a co-defendant to disturb, move, conceal and/or desecrate a deceased body.

He turned himself into an NYPD precinct where he is being held pending extradition to New Jersey.

The nature of Flanagan’s death has not yet been revealed.

