Push to strengthen high-rise safety requirements in Jersey City after Surfside tragedy

JERSEY CITY — Mayor Steven Fulop is calling for stricter safety measures for high-rise buildings in his city after the tragic collapse of a condo in Surfside, Florida shocked the nation.

Fulop says Jersey City has more high rises than any other municipality in all of the Garden State and they need to be proactive. The mayor is proposing legislation to strengthen safety in all concrete residential and commercial buildings over six stories.

Under the proposal, a structural inspection will be required every 10 years. The inspection will include checks on the foundation and balconies. Every 5 years, owners of buildings above six stories or with masonry facades of four stories or more, must have exterior walls or the façade inspected.

Gov. Murphy weighed in on the Florida collapse as well as the proposed legislation in Jersey City, during his news briefing today.

“We are revisiting code regulation of inspection, as we should,” said Murphy. “This is a horrible, horrible wake up call.”

Fulop says many of the high rises in his city are older buildings and adds that since the collapse in Florida, he’s had residents notify his office their condo boards are delaying work because of the potential costs. Building owners who fail to comply with the new mandates will face fines and penalties.



The proposed legislation will go before Jersey City‘s Municipal Council at the next city council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 14.