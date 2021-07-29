A mama dog and her newborn puppies after they were rescued from a hot, tiny room in an Asbury Park home on July 26, 2021. (Monmouth County SPCA)

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — A mama dog and her newborn puppies are being nursed back to health after New Jersey rescue workers found them starving and dehydrated in a small, sweltering room in Asbury Park earlier this week, the Monmouth County SPCA said.

According to the shelter on Facebook, another law enforcement agency was searching for someone in the area when they heard the cries of the distressed puppies and immediately called the SPCA.

The young mother and her 10 pups were discovered in the small space heated upwards of 90 degrees with nothing to eat or drink.

The starving dogs had resorted to eating pieces of a mattress and other debris in the urine and feces-covered room, the shelter said.

Many of the puppies were severely dehydrated and needed immediate medical attention by the group’s veterinary staff, they said. Some of the dogs even had intestinal parasites.

Click through photos of the rescued pups below:

A litter of newborn puppies that were discovered in a hot, tiny room in Asbury Park, New Jersey on July 26, 2021. (Monmouth County SPCA)

A mom with her newborn puppies after being rescued from a hot, small room in Asbury Park, New Jersey on July 26, 2021. (Monmouth County SPCA)

A litter of newborn puppies that were discovered in a hot, tiny room in Asbury Park, New Jersey on July 26, 2021. (Monmouth County SPCA)

The tiny, urine and feces-covered room where a mama and her 10 puppies were discovered in Asbury Park on July 26, 2021. (Monmouth County SPCA)

Veterinary staff at the Monmouth County SPCA treating a puppy who was rescued from a hot, small room in Asbury Park, New Jersey on July 26, 2021. (Monmouth County SPCA)

A puppy that was part of a litter of newborns that was discovered in a hot, tiny room in Asbury Park, New Jersey on July 26, 2021. (Monmouth County SPCA)

A young mama dog who was rescued after she and her 10 puppies were found alone in a tiny, hot room in Asbury Park, Ne Jersey on July 26, 2021. (Monmouth County SPCA)

The SPCA branch said they’ll “continue to monitor the mom and her litter until they’re in the clear and we can find a foster home.”

The organization asked anyone who is able to foster to reach out by e-mailing fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org.

The shelter and rescue group is also seeking donations to help support the treatment and healing of this family of dogs and the “hundreds of other animals we’ll see this summer.”

You can help out by donating on their website here.

Anyone with information about the owner of the dogs or the home where they were found, in the area of Dewitt and Springwood avenues, in Asbury Park, is asked to reach out to the group’s Humane Law Enforcement Department at (732) 440-1539.