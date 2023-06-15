WESTWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) — The Westwood Regional Board of Education shut down the public comment period of its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night amid heated arguments over Pride signs.

Multiple verbal disputes broke out, prompting Washington Township Police to respond and escort out select individuals.

The district recently adopted a new flag policy, only allowing the United States and State of New Jersey flags to fly outside school buildings.

Westwood Regional High School Senior Mackenzie Fox, who is openly gay, has been pushing to display a pride flag in front of her school. The district would not allow it.

“I just don’t understand why my own sexuality and my pride in it bothers them and has anything to do with them,” said Fox.

Hundreds of parents, students and teachers showed up Thursday night, donning Pride colors and waving Pride flags, protesting the district’s decision.

“I want every child to come to school and feel like they’re included and have a safe space,” said parent Nicole Martin.

“We’ve had so many students who are part of this community speak out and share their heartfelt messages, and the Board has just done nothing,” said parent Kristen Sawyer.

“They’re making a bigger deal of this than it needs to be,” said Rob Kein, who came out in support of Pride signs. “Just let them put the flag up.”

Only a few dozen of those in attendance supported a ban on Pride flags.

“Keep the schools for teaching the core curriculum,” said Keith Jense. “When you’re a kindergartener walking down the hall and being projected all these ideas, that’s not where it needs to be.”

“I have no problem with Gays, Trans, whatever – I really don’t,” said resident Rae Rinaldi. “However, the Pride flag doesn’t represent my beliefs…So to distinguish everybody like, you’re Black, you’re white, you’re gay, it’s divisive.”