NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been convicted in the 2016 slayings of three people, two of them children, in New Jersey’s largest city.

Essex County prosecutors say jurors convicted 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington late Friday of three counts of murder and attempted murder, among other charges.

Prosecutors said Arrington entered a Newark home in November 2016, tied up people inside and stabbed them with kitchen knives, killing 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst and 11-year-old Al-Jahon Whitehurst, then shot and killed 23-year-old college student Syasia McBurroughs, who was visiting the family.

“The loss of three lives and the anguish caused by this defendant is unfathomable,” said Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Edwab.

Twins – 13 – and a 29-year-old woman were also injured in the attack.

Police rushed to the home after a girl escaped and called for help from her phone while in a closet, officials said.

Prosecutors said Arrington was apparently angry about a Facebook post. He faces multiple life terms when he is sentenced April 8.

Arrington was out on bail for separate incident at the time of the deadly assault