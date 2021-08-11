Proposed bill from NJ Congressmen would penalize NYC for congestion pricing plan

LODI, N.J. — Legislation proposed by two New Jersey congressmen is the latest shot in what is developing into a battle over New York’s plan to charge a new fee to motorists entering the city’s center.

New York would be the first city in the U.S. to implement so-called congestion pricing to reduce traffic and help fund subway and bus improvements.

The plan is under environmental review and likely wouldn’t be implemented for a while.

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer and Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew are proposing a bill that would withhold federal transit grants from New York and offer a tax credits to New Jersey motorists if the fee is implemented.

